180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 655 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

