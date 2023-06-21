180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,109 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,192 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,328 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,163,000 after purchasing an additional 413,759 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $600,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

WDAY stock opened at $223.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.61. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $226.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,424 shares of company stock worth $38,320,705 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

