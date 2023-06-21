1,884 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,293,886,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

