1Spatial (LON:SPA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.52

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.52 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 48.10 ($0.62). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 57,970 shares.

1Spatial Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13. The company has a market capitalization of £53.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,950.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1Spatial

In related news, insider Claire Milverton acquired 83,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £40,033.44 ($51,226.41). Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

