33,376 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,888,980,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0874 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.