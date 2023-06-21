3,458 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

