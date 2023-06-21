36,399 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 469,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 96,632 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $21,036,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $17,923,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,110.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 322,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after buying an additional 295,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance
Shares of SDS stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33.
About ProShares UltraShort S&P500
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
