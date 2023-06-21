3,835 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,835 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,598 shares of company stock worth $3,969,028. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

