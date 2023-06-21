3,838 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,838 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE PXD opened at $201.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.27 and a 200 day moving average of $215.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.