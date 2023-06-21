3,953 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,953 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

