4,858 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $239.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

