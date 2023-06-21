5,351 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.17. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.