6,193 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 28.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Dollar General by 1,120.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $164.99 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.55.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.