8,315 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

