9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives $44.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.18.

Several brokerages have commented on NMTR. Truist Financial downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $483,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 203,149.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,103,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,103,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,561,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,058,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 7,611.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 849,246 shares in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders in North America. Its lead product candidate is Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

