98,413 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 98,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,000. Coca-Cola makes up 1.0% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

