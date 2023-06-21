Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

