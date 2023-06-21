Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $439.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $445.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.63. The firm has a market cap of $327.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
