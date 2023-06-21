Acropolis Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

