Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 11,627 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

