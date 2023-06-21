Addenda Capital Inc. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $340.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.31. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

