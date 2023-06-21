Addenda Capital Inc. Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,144 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

