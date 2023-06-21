Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Nuvei by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nuvei by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVEI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nuvei from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. CIBC upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

Nuvei Trading Down 3.8 %

NVEI opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. Nuvei Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.56 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvei Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.