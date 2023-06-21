Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after buying an additional 6,181,546 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,209,000 after buying an additional 4,712,904 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,805,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 1,759.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 62.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Lifesci Capital downgraded BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. BELLUS Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 578,586.63%. Analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

