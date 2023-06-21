Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 1,339 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after buying an additional 317,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,364,000 after buying an additional 117,496 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CHD opened at $94.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.