Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 684 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,804 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at BHP Group

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($38.39) to GBX 2,900 ($37.11) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.99) to GBX 2,510 ($32.12) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.55) to GBX 2,550 ($32.63) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,098.86.

In other BHP Group news, insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.