Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,098 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $194,352,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE opened at $485.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.46. The stock has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.42.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

