Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $585.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.42.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $485.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.95 and a 200-day moving average of $367.46. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The company has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.