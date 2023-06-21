Advantage Energy Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$128.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 42.45%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAV. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.19.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$7.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.26.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

