Advantage Energy Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$128.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 42.45%.
Advantage Energy Stock Down 1.1 %
Advantage Energy stock opened at C$7.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.26.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
Further Reading
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.