Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.54

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $11.65. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 66,000 shares trading hands.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1172 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
