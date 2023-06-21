Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.54

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $11.65. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 66,000 shares trading hands.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1172 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 121,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 74,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

