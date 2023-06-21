Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Desjardins raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Performance

ARE opened at C$12.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$788.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.78. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.29 and a 52-week high of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.09. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.8468354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.31%.

About Aecon Group

(Get Rating

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.