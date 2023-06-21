Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $315.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.41.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $289.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.04.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 2,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

