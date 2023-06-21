Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $289.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.04.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

