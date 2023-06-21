Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Shares Down 1.2%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.05. Approximately 555,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 253,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.
Alcanna Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of C$327.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87.
About Alcanna
Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.
Featured Articles
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.