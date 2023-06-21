Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $226.43

Shares of Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 226.43 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.11). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.30), with a volume of 100,194 shares traded.

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of £12.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 226.43.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Further Reading

