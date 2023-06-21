AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.74

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $9.78. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 205,600 shares traded.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
