AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.74

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $9.78. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 205,600 shares traded.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 78,630 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 970.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

