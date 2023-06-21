Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 794,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of ALSN opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

