Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.85. 65,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 76,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Alpine 4 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine 4

About Alpine 4

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPP. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine 4 during the third quarter worth $4,496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine 4 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,666,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 101,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine 4 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpine 4 by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine 4 by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions.

