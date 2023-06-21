Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.85. 65,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 76,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.
Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter.
Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions.
