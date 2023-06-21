Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Trading Down 0.7%

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 68.80 ($0.88). Approximately 47,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 112,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.30 ($0.89).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.13. The firm has a market cap of £54.85 million, a P/E ratio of 453.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37.

Alternative Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Alternative Income REIT

About Alternative Income REIT

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($12,859.88). Company insiders own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

