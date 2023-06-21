American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.66. Approximately 23,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 6,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

American Conservative Values ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10.

Institutional Trading of American Conservative Values ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Conservative Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in American Conservative Values ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter.

About American Conservative Values ETF

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

