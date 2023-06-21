American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8,211.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

