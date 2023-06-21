American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Trading Down 1.6 %

American Express stock opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.