American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after buying an additional 177,635 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $911,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Trading Down 1.6 %

American Express stock opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.