American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

