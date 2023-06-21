American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,700 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

