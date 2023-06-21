American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in American Tower by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $190.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.