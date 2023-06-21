American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in American Tower by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after acquiring an additional 816,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $190.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.