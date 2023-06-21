AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ABC opened at $184.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $185.04.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,273 shares of company stock worth $105,410,246 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

