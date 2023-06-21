Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowman Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.25%.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.52 million, a P/E ratio of 116.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,069,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,910,182.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $78,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,744.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,069,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,910,182.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,847. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.