Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Target Price at $2,265.20

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,265.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.75) to GBX 1,650 ($21.11) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($34.40) to GBX 2,543 ($32.54) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

AMIGY opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.6004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 6.23%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 64.83%.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

